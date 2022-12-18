Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup started coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NOVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They issued a positive rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Sunnova Energy International in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Sunnova Energy International from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $35.37.

Get Sunnova Energy International alerts:

Sunnova Energy International Trading Down 5.4 %

NOVA stock opened at $21.45 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.13. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $12.47 and a fifty-two week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of -16.63 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International ( NYSE:NOVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.26). Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 34.38% and a negative return on equity of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $149.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.49 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 236.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the second quarter worth about $38,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 168.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sunnova Energy International by 195.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter.

About Sunnova Energy International

(Get Rating)

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential energy services in the United States. The company offers electricity, as well as offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 1,140 megawatts serving over 195,000 customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sunnova Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunnova Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.