SWM Advisors Acquires New Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

SWM Advisors bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 867 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.2% of SWM Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% during the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% during the second quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 41.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $274.25 on Friday. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $404.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $278.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $290.73.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

