Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Position Lessened by Contravisory Investment Management Inc.

Contravisory Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 84 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in Synopsys by 178.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Synopsys by 128.2% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 89 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Synopsys during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys in the second quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Synopsys from $405.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $445.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Synopsys from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $420.55.

Synopsys Stock Performance

NASDAQ SNPS opened at $329.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $323.53. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $255.02 and a twelve month high of $391.17. The stock has a market cap of $50.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.24, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.20.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). Synopsys had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Synopsys

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. The company offers Fusion Design Platform that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

