Syscoin Market Capitalization Tops $72.37 Million (SYS)

Syscoin (SYS) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. In the last seven days, Syscoin has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. Syscoin has a total market capitalization of $72.37 million and approximately $1.17 million worth of Syscoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Syscoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000621 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16,777.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $102.53 or 0.00611253 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.81 or 0.00267129 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.78 or 0.00046369 BTC.

About Syscoin

Syscoin (SYS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 16th, 2014. Syscoin’s total supply is 749,680,510 coins and its circulating supply is 695,039,302 coins. Syscoin’s official website is syscoin.org. The Reddit community for Syscoin is https://reddit.com/r/syscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Syscoin is syscoin.org/news. Syscoin’s official Twitter account is @syscoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syscoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Syscoin is a decentralized and open source project founded in 2014 by the founders of Blockchain Foundry, who remain Syscoin's core developers. The core project has been guided by Syscoin Foundation since 2019.Discord”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syscoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Syscoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Syscoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

