T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Morgan Stanley

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $180.00 to $175.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $175.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet raised shares of T-Mobile US from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $187.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $173.90.

Shares of T-Mobile US stock opened at $142.36 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $144.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. T-Mobile US has a 52-week low of $101.51 and a 52-week high of $154.38. The company has a market cap of $177.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.69, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.53.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $19.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.98 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.29% and a net margin of 1.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that T-Mobile US will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,465,696.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.50, for a total value of $110,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $476,425. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dara Bazzano sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total value of $260,882.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,696.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 73,450 shares of company stock valued at $11,045,767 over the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 900 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 281 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,703 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 753 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

