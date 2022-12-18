TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Raised to $25.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $36.00 to $26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of TaskUs from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $28.67.
TaskUs Trading Up 1.0 %
NASDAQ TASK opened at $17.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.74. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $13.60 and a 52-week high of $56.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.43. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
