Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 19,561 Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 135.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,561 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

Shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF stock opened at $27.34 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.19 and a fifty-two week high of $46.28. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.69.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be given a $8.398 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a yield of 30.25%. This is a positive change from iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF’s previous annual dividend of $5.49.

