Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC Sells 21,330 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,330 shares during the quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 69.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,150,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,154,597,000 after acquiring an additional 36,802,885 shares during the last quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 2,383.3% in the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,137,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after acquiring an additional 18,366,939 shares during the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,407,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 602.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,097,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,091,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $148,306,000.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of BATS:GOVT opened at $23.22 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.33.

