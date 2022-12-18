Terra Classic Price Down 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $843.50 million and $39.80 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 15.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Terra (LUNA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00007890 BTC.
- Belrium (BEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00026065 BTC.
- TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0538 or 0.00000321 BTC.
- Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00005009 BTC.
- GXChain (GXC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002401 BTC.
- aelf (ELF) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000846 BTC.
- Adshares (ADS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00007695 BTC.
- BitShares (BTS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000051 BTC.
Terra Classic Coin Profile
Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,872,621,435,202 coins and its circulating supply is 5,966,648,026,131 coins. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money.
Buying and Selling Terra Classic
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars.
