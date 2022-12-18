TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0211 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. TerraClassicUSD has a total market capitalization of $207.08 million and approximately $6.34 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be purchased for $0.0211 or 0.00000126 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00071362 BTC.
- Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00053086 BTC.
- Cronos (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000340 BTC.
- Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001135 BTC.
- NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00008186 BTC.
- Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00022045 BTC.
- PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001493 BTC.
- Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000263 BTC.
- Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00004195 BTC.
- Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0368 or 0.00000219 BTC.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile
USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 9,805,113,199 coins and its circulating supply is 9,804,351,163 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.
TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for TerraClassicUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TerraClassicUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.