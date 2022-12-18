Tether Gold Price Reaches $1,778.06 on Exchanges (XAUT)

Tether Gold (XAUT) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 18th. Tether Gold has a market capitalization of $86.15 million and approximately $295,027.21 worth of Tether Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tether Gold has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. One Tether Gold token can now be purchased for approximately $1,778.06 or 0.10599218 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tether Gold alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $881.04 or 0.05257448 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $81.71 or 0.00487618 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,841.64 or 0.28891626 BTC.

Tether Gold Token Profile

Tether Gold was first traded on January 23rd, 2020. Tether Gold’s total supply is 246,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 48,450 tokens. Tether Gold’s official Twitter account is @tether_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tether Gold is tether.to.

Buying and Selling Tether Gold

According to CryptoCompare, “Tether Gold (Gold) is a digital asset offered by TG Commodities Limited. One full XAUt token represents one troy fine ounce of gold on a London Good Delivery bar.The XAUT token can be transferred to any on-chain address from the purchasers' Tether wallet where it is issued after purchase. Specific gold bar(s) will be associated with each on-chain address where Tether Gold is held.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tether Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tether Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tether Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tether Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tether Gold and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.