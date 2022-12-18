The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €750.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €750.00 ($789.47) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASML. Berenberg Bank set a €615.00 ($647.37) price objective on ASML in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($736.84) target price on ASML in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. UBS Group set a €660.00 ($694.74) price objective on ASML in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of ASML from €550.00 ($578.95) to €650.00 ($684.21) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €745.00 ($784.21) target price on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, November 14th.

ASML Stock Performance

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.