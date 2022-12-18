The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 120 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.64) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 125.10 ($1.53).

LON:VOD opened at GBX 83.76 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.39. The company has a market capitalization of £22.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,396.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.81%. Vodafone Group Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

