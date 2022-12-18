The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD) a GBX 120 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.47) target price on Vodafone Group Public (LON:VOD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.
VOD has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.35) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. UBS Group set a GBX 120 ($1.47) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 100 ($1.23) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 215 ($2.64) price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vodafone Group Public has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 125.10 ($1.53).
Vodafone Group Public Price Performance
LON:VOD opened at GBX 83.76 ($1.03) on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 96.53 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 111.39. The company has a market capitalization of £22.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,396.00. Vodafone Group Public has a 52 week low of GBX 83.24 ($1.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 141.60 ($1.74). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Vodafone Group Public Announces Dividend
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
See Also
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/12 – 12/16
- Which Two Bluechip Tech Companies Have Raised Their Guidance?
- Should You Worry About Elon Musk Selling His Tesla Shares?
- Can Tractor Supply Stock Surge Past Cup-With-Handle Buy Point?
- This is no Time to Buy Lennar but the Time is Coming
Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.