The Goldman Sachs Group Raises Linde (NYSE:LIN) Price Target to $375.00

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $340.00 to $375.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Linde from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $320.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $322.00 to $402.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $352.35.

Linde Stock Performance

NYSE:LIN opened at $329.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $314.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.51. The stock has a market cap of $162.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.60, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.88. Linde has a 1-year low of $262.47 and a 1-year high of $352.18.

Linde Dividend Announcement

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Linde will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

Insider Activity at Linde

In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total transaction of $24,532,765.77. Following the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Linde

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Linde during the third quarter worth approximately $282,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp boosted its holdings in Linde by 5.6% during the third quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Linde in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,039,000. American Trust boosted its stake in Linde by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 20,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Linde by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 202,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. 77.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Linde

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

