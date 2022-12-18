The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 201,600 shares, a decline of 20.7% from the November 15th total of 254,200 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 82,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Gorman-Rupp Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE GRC traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.31. 162,102 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,808. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.76 and its 200 day moving average is $27.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $660.46 million, a P/E ratio of 42.90 and a beta of 0.73. Gorman-Rupp has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $45.49.

Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $153.79 million during the quarter. Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 8.66%.

Gorman-Rupp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is an increase from Gorman-Rupp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Gorman-Rupp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.64%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Gorman-Rupp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th.

Institutional Trading of Gorman-Rupp

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GRC. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Gorman-Rupp by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gorman-Rupp Company Profile

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems in the United States and internationally. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

