The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $34.75.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NYT shares. TheStreet upgraded New York Times from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of New York Times in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of New York Times from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday.

New York Times Price Performance

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $32.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49 and a beta of 1.02. New York Times has a 12 month low of $27.58 and a 12 month high of $48.61.

New York Times Announces Dividend

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 7.74%. The business had revenue of $547.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $547.11 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that New York Times will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio is 34.95%.

Insider Activity at New York Times

In other news, Director David S. Perpich sold 6,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.71, for a total transaction of $231,329.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $703,451.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On New York Times

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in New York Times by 3,754.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in New York Times by 52.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of New York Times by 656.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Times in the third quarter worth $40,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com Website.

