TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF) Research Coverage Started at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of TOD’S (OTCMKTS:TODGF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the stock.

TODGF has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upgraded TOD’S from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on TOD’S from €40.00 ($42.11) to €38.00 ($40.00) in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.67.

TOD’S Stock Performance

Shares of TODGF stock opened at $33.92 on Wednesday. TOD’S has a twelve month low of $33.92 and a twelve month high of $67.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.15.

About TOD’S

TOD'S S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and distributes shoes, leather goods and accessories, and apparel in Italy, rest of Europe, the Americas, Greater China, and internationally. The company distributes its products through directly operated single-brand stores (DOS), online, franchised stores, and independent multi-brand stores under the TOD'S, HOGAN, FAY, and ROGER VIVIER brands.

