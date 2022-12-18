Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Traeger, Inc. (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.38.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COOK shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Traeger to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Traeger from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th.

Shares of COOK stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $341.70 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.58. Traeger has a 1 year low of $2.52 and a 1 year high of $13.14.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 148,878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $431,746.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,123,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,458,437.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of COOK. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Traeger by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in Traeger in the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Traeger in the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Traeger by 18.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 82,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 13,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Traeger by 173.3% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 181,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 115,244 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

