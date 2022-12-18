Tri Star Advisors Inc. Has $256,000 Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Tri Star Advisors Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Tri Star Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA:VUG opened at $217.85 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $325.91. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.97.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.