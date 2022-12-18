Tribe Price Down 11.7% Over Last 7 Days (TRIBE)

Tribe (TRIBE) traded 2.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Tribe token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00001187 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Tribe has a market capitalization of $90.22 million and approximately $3.39 million worth of Tribe was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Tribe has traded 11.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tribe

Tribe’s launch date was March 31st, 2021. Tribe’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 453,448,622 tokens. The official website for Tribe is fei.money. Tribe’s official message board is medium.com/fei-protocol. Tribe’s official Twitter account is @feiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Tribe

According to CryptoCompare, “TRIBE is the governance token that manages the Fei Protocol. TRIBE is governance minimized for peg maintenance, with an emphasis on upgrades and integrations.”

