Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UNP. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 16.3% during the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 307 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 7,427 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,584,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC now owns 1,027 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Union Pacific Price Performance

UNP stock opened at $210.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $205.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $213.86. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $183.70 and a 12-month high of $278.94.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.39%.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley purchased 1,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, for a total transaction of $259,798.80. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at $259,798.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $216.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Union Pacific from $208.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $222.28.

About Union Pacific

(Get Rating)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

