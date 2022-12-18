Trinity Legacy Partners LLC Has $4.58 Million Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Trinity Legacy Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,061 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,493 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after buying an additional 60,300 shares during the period. MAS Advisors LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the first quarter valued at about $347,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

UNH opened at $523.70 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The firm has a market cap of $489.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $531.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $521.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.52 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.32%.

UNH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Raymond James lowered shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $599.56.

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

