Truist Financial Cuts EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target to $146.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $152.00 to $146.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on EOG. Mizuho decreased their price objective on EOG Resources from $167.00 to $155.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on EOG Resources from $162.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded EOG Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $155.73.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EOG opened at $125.77 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.78. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $80.67 and a 52-week high of $150.88.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $7.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.19 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 35.36% and a net margin of 29.84%. Sell-side analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 14.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This is a positive change from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.57%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Kenneth W. Boedeker sold 1,995 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.09, for a total value of $289,454.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,043,698.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.68, for a total transaction of $772,864.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 151,917 shares in the company, valued at $21,523,600.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,459,657. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,346,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 126.1% during the 2nd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 88.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

See Also

