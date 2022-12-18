Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) Receives $101.04 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirty-one brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.81.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Twilio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut shares of Twilio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Twilio from $170.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Sunday, November 27th.

Twilio Stock Performance

Shares of TWLO opened at $47.92 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.67. Twilio has a 52 week low of $41.00 and a 52 week high of $279.80. The company has a market capitalization of $8.83 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33). Twilio had a negative net margin of 36.17% and a negative return on equity of 8.20%. The firm had revenue of $983.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $969.17 million. Research analysts expect that Twilio will post -3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Twilio news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,289 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.21, for a total transaction of $181,585.69. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 76,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,227,043.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.27, for a total transaction of $26,309.19. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 155,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,317,377.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,773 shares of company stock valued at $549,342. 4.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,175,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,118,364,000 after purchasing an additional 279,769 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,342,267 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $715,063,000 after acquiring an additional 44,860 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 6,920,682 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $478,497,000 after acquiring an additional 891,897 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Twilio by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,826,631 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $471,993,000 after acquiring an additional 1,254,195 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Twilio by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,230,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $361,636,000 after acquiring an additional 622,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Further Reading

