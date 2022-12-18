UBS Group Increases SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Price Target to GBX 330

SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by UBS Group from GBX 325 ($3.99) to GBX 330 ($4.05) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

SSPPF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 350 ($4.29) to GBX 325 ($3.99) in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 350 ($4.29) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 265 ($3.25) to GBX 250 ($3.07) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of SSP Group from GBX 340 ($4.17) to GBX 320 ($3.93) in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

SSP Group Price Performance

SSPPF opened at $2.42 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. SSP Group has a twelve month low of $2.12 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.66.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

