UBS Group Trims Ball (NYSE:BALL) Target Price to $58.00

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by UBS Group from $64.00 to $58.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

BALL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Bank of America dropped their target price on Ball from $68.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Ball from $77.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Ball from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Ball to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Ball from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.19.

Get Ball alerts:

Ball Trading Down 0.6 %

BALL opened at $51.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $16.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.70. Ball has a 52 week low of $46.00 and a 52 week high of $97.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Ball Announces Dividend

Ball ( NYSE:BALL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 6.21%. On average, research analysts predict that Ball will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.03%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Daniel William Fisher bought 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $54.42 per share, for a total transaction of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,997 shares in the company, valued at $5,877,196.74. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Cynthia A. Niekamp bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.81 per share, for a total transaction of $103,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at $569,910. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel William Fisher purchased 6,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $54.42 per share, with a total value of $348,288.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 107,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,877,196.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ball

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $707,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $650,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $25,581,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $122,185,000. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Ball in the third quarter valued at $4,448,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ball Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ball Corporation supplies aluminum packaging products for the beverage, personal care, and household products industries in the United States, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, Europe, Middle East and Africa; Beverage Packaging, South America; and Aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ball and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.