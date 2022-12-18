United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €31.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($32.63) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a €26.50 ($27.89) price objective on United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Warburg Research set a €53.00 ($55.79) price objective on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €22.60 ($23.79) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Monday, November 28th.

ETR:UTDI opened at €18.14 ($19.09) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.67, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €19.38 and its 200-day moving average is €22.99. United Internet has a 52-week low of €18.20 ($19.16) and a 52-week high of €36.15 ($38.05). The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. The company operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. It offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV for private users; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

