United Rentals (NYSE:URI) Price Target Increased to $415.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup to $415.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

URI has been the subject of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on United Rentals from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on United Rentals from $318.00 to $365.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered United Rentals from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on United Rentals from $320.00 to $404.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on United Rentals from $354.00 to $328.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $375.09.

United Rentals Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:URI opened at $353.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $328.45 and its 200-day moving average is $299.98. United Rentals has a 1 year low of $230.54 and a 1 year high of $373.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $24.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.86.

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $9.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.27. United Rentals had a return on equity of 35.38% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 32.39 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jose B. Alvarez acquired 177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $344.65 per share, for a total transaction of $61,003.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,660 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,969. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American Trust boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 48.4% in the 3rd quarter. American Trust now owns 1,350 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 102,608 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,715,000 after purchasing an additional 13,280 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 823 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Rentals by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

