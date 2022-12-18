USD Coin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1.18 Billion (USDC)

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 18th. One USD Coin token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00005987 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. USD Coin has a market cap of $44.96 billion and $1.18 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001694 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000266 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000331 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $866.97 or 0.05189984 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $81.03 or 0.00485055 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000206 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,800.88 or 0.28739755 BTC.
About USD Coin
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,959,351,741 tokens. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official website is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling USD Coin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USD Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.
