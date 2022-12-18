USD Coin (USDC) Trading 0% Lower This Week

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 17th. One USD Coin token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00005965 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $44.95 billion and $1.41 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0% against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
About USD Coin
USD Coin was first traded on October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 44,949,002,251 tokens. The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc. USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.
USD Coin Token Trading
