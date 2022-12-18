Vai Trading 0.1% Higher This Week (VAI)

Vai (VAI) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Vai token can currently be purchased for about $0.98 or 0.00005812 BTC on popular exchanges. Vai has a market cap of $56.06 million and approximately $213,355.06 worth of Vai was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Vai has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Vai Token Profile

Vai launched on November 16th, 2020. Vai’s total supply is 57,498,554 tokens. Vai’s official Twitter account is @venusprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Vai is https://reddit.com/r/venusprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vai’s official website is venus.io. The official message board for Vai is medium.com/venusprotocol.

Buying and Selling Vai

According to CryptoCompare, “VAI is Venus Protocol’s native decentralized stablecoin that is minted and redeemed directly on the Venus platform running on Binance Smart Chain.The Venus Protocol will enable users to mint VAI (VAI), a synthetic stablecoin based on the price of $1 USD, by using the vTokens from the underlying collateral that they have previously supplied to the protocol. Users can borrow up to 50% of the remaining collateral value they have on the protocol from their vTokens to mint VAI.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

