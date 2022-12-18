Veery Capital LLC Has $6.11 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Veery Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up 3.9% of Veery Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Veery Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $6,113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 7.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the second quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,642 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VWO opened at $39.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.88. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

