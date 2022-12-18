Verasity (VRA) Price Reaches $0.0027 on Top Exchanges

Verasity (VRA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on December 18th. One Verasity token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 8.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Verasity has a market capitalization of $27.64 million and approximately $1.16 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005964 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001008 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000621 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00011802 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 110,356,466,695 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,343,094,362 tokens. Verasity’s official website is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. Verasity’s official message board is medium.com/verasity. The Reddit community for Verasity is https://reddit.com/r/verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Verasity

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it.Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Verasity should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Verasity using one of the exchanges listed above.

