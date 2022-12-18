Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Vertical Aerospace Ltd. (NYSE:EVTL – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 834,100 shares, an increase of 5.3% from the November 15th total of 792,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 468,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Vertical Aerospace from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Vertical Aerospace from $8.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Get Vertical Aerospace alerts:

Vertical Aerospace Trading Down 4.2 %

NYSE:EVTL traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $3.62. 375,922 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,047,840. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.01 and a current ratio of 8.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.69. Vertical Aerospace has a 52 week low of $2.72 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Institutional Trading of Vertical Aerospace

Vertical Aerospace ( NYSE:EVTL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vertical Aerospace will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 10,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertical Aerospace in the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Vertical Aerospace during the 1st quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Vertical Aerospace by 1,048.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 29,510 shares in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Vertical Aerospace

(Get Rating)

Vertical Aerospace Ltd., an aerospace and technology company, engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling zero operating emission electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for use in the advanced air mobility. It offers VX4, an eVTOL aircraft. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vertical Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertical Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.