Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) Price Target Raised to $41.00 at Mizuho

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the pharmacy operator’s stock.

WBA has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.85.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:WBA opened at $39.05 on Wednesday. Walgreens Boots Alliance has a 1-year low of $30.39 and a 1-year high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.07 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is 38.40%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,121,944.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the third quarter worth $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter worth $32,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

