Wall Capital Group Inc. Acquires New Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Wall Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for 0.5% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.26 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $101.35 and a 12 month high of $116.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.42.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

