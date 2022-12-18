Wall Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Wall Capital Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,793 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,714 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of Wall Capital Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Wall Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,149,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. SJA Financial Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 51.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

SCHF stock opened at $32.12 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. Schwab International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.40 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

