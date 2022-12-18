Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC Has $262,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 590 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. HMS Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.1% in the third quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.8% in the third quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.2% in the third quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,833 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,366,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 11.9% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 8,983 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,989,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 39.1% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.4 %

AVGO stock opened at $555.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $415.07 and a 12 month high of $677.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $495.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $506.12.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.90 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.01 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 36.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be issued a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.89%.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,657.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AVGO. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $625.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Broadcom to $650.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $720.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadcom from $630.00 to $662.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $669.00.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

