Wells Fargo & Company Increases American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Price Target to $96.00

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $96.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AWR. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of American States Water in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a sell rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $92.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a PE ratio of 43.04 and a beta of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. American States Water has a 1 year low of $71.22 and a 1 year high of $103.77.

American States Water Announces Dividend

American States Water ( NYSE:AWR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $134.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 12.47%. Equities analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.3975 dividend. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.61%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in American States Water by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 531,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,446,000 after purchasing an additional 27,097 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in American States Water by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $855,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in American States Water by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 10,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter worth about $344,000. Institutional investors own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, commercial, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Featured Stories

