Wells Fargo & Company Increases Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Price Target to $32.00

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company to $32.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on EVBG. StockNews.com upgraded Everbridge from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Everbridge from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Everbridge from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Everbridge from $55.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $39.89.

Everbridge Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EVBG opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.77. Everbridge has a fifty-two week low of $24.10 and a fifty-two week high of $71.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.83 and a 200-day moving average of $32.25.

Insider Activity

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.12. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 8.37% and a negative net margin of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $111.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.69 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Everbridge will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,914.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 4,443 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $123,737.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,652.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon T. Rowlands sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total value of $324,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,914.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,685 shares of company stock valued at $581,665. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $382,000. Fred Alger Management LLC raised its position in Everbridge by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after purchasing an additional 590,504 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 186,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares during the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Everbridge during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,729,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 616,241 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,030,000 after purchasing an additional 105,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.47% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

