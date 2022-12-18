Wells Fargo & Company Raises American Tower (NYSE:AMT) Price Target to $245.00

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

AMT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on American Tower from $265.00 to $240.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on American Tower from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $261.81.

American Tower Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:AMT opened at $213.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $294.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $207.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87.

American Tower Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 27th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

In other news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of American Tower

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its position in American Tower by 4.4% in the second quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 3.4% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,184 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Blossom Wealth Management raised its position in American Tower by 2.5% in the second quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $418,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.7% in the second quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC raised its position in American Tower by 2.4% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

Featured Stories

