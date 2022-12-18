Wells Fargo & Company Raises DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target to $138.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $128.00 to $138.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $146.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $130.00.

DTE Energy Price Performance

DTE opened at $115.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. DTE Energy has a 52-week low of $100.64 and a 52-week high of $140.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $122.15. The company has a market cap of $22.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.02. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.952 per share. This represents a $3.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 61.25%.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 7.7% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 21.1% during the second quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $1,375,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,527,000 after acquiring an additional 20,583 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

