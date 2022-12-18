Wells Fargo & Company Trims Olin (NYSE:OLN) Target Price to $66.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $69.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Olin from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Olin in a report on Thursday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Olin in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Olin from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Olin to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $57.82.

Olin Stock Performance

OLN opened at $51.40 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.25. The company has a market capitalization of $7.04 billion, a PE ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.43. Olin has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $67.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Olin Announces Dividend

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Olin had a return on equity of 56.96% and a net margin of 14.62%. Research analysts expect that Olin will post 8.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Olin’s payout ratio is presently 8.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,562.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Olin by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 712 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Articles

