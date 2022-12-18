Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB) Price Target Raised to $106.00

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies (NYSE:WAB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $87.00 to $106.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on WAB. StockNews.com began coverage on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies from $103.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $105.67.

NYSE:WAB opened at $99.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.49. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has a 1-year low of $78.26 and a 1-year high of $105.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $95.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.70.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies ( NYSE:WAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 16.62%.

In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO John A. Mastalerz, Jr. sold 1,840 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total transaction of $181,626.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,236,540.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Fetsko sold 11,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $1,162,516.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,712,371.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies by 44.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,013 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $253,000. Astrantus Ltd bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $324,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $366,000. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corporation provides technology-based equipment, systems, and services for the freight rail and passenger transit industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Freight and Transit. The Freight segment manufactures and services components for new and existing freight cars and locomotives; builds new commuter locomotives; rebuilds freight locomotives; supplies railway electronics, positive train control equipment, signal design, and engineering services; and provides related heat exchange and cooling systems.

