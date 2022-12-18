Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF) PT Lowered to C$24.00

Westshore Terminals Investment (OTCMKTS:WTSHF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$28.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on WTSHF. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$27.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

Shares of WTSHF opened at $16.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.79. Westshore Terminals Investment has a 52-week low of $16.00 and a 52-week high of $29.14.

Westshore Terminals Investment Cuts Dividend

About Westshore Terminals Investment

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.2258 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 4.24%.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

