Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) versus Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Head to Head Contrast

Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR – Get Rating) and Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Risk and Volatility

Whitestone REIT has a beta of 1.2, indicating that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Paramount Group has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Whitestone REIT alerts:

Insider and Institutional Ownership

65.5% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.2% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Whitestone REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.4% of Paramount Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whitestone REIT $125.36 million 3.75 $12.05 million $0.36 26.44 Paramount Group $726.79 million 1.82 -$20.35 million $0.02 300.65

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Paramount Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Whitestone REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Paramount Group. Whitestone REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Paramount Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Whitestone REIT and Paramount Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whitestone REIT 0 2 2 0 2.50 Paramount Group 2 3 1 0 1.83

Whitestone REIT currently has a consensus price target of $11.88, indicating a potential upside of 24.74%. Paramount Group has a consensus price target of $6.80, indicating a potential upside of 13.14%. Given Whitestone REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Whitestone REIT is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Profitability

This table compares Whitestone REIT and Paramount Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whitestone REIT 13.02% 4.43% 1.64% Paramount Group 0.37% 0.06% 0.03%

Dividends

Whitestone REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.0%. Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.31 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.2%. Whitestone REIT pays out 133.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Paramount Group pays out 1,550.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Whitestone REIT has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and Paramount Group has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Summary

Whitestone REIT beats Paramount Group on 13 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Whitestone REIT

(Get Rating)

Whitestone is a community-centered shopping center REIT that acquires, owns, manages, develops and redevelops high-quality open-air neighborhood centers primarily in the largest, fastest-growing and most affluent markets in the Sunbelt. Whitestone seeks to create communities that thrive through creating local connections between consumers in the surrounding communities and a well-crafted mix of national, regional and local tenants that provide daily necessities, needed services, entertainment and experiences. Whitestone is a monthly dividend paying stock and has consistently paid dividends for over 15 years. Whitestone's strong, balanced and managed capital structure provides stability and flexibility for growth and positions Whitestone to perform well through economic cycles.

About Paramount Group

(Get Rating)

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Receive News & Ratings for Whitestone REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitestone REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.