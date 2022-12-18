Willis Investment Counsel Sells 6,500 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Willis Investment Counsel lessened its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 2,030.0% during the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Waste Management by 230.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Waste Management from $173.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $191.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com cut shares of Waste Management from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $180.00 to $177.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.75.

Waste Management Trading Down 1.0 %

Waste Management stock opened at $161.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1 year low of $138.58 and a 1 year high of $175.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.35.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.06. Waste Management had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 32.48%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Waste Management’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 8th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Waste Management Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.33%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

Featured Articles

