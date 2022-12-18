Willis Investment Counsel Sells 7,900 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Willis Investment Counsel decreased its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the period. Willis Investment Counsel’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 67.7% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 166 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GD opened at $246.14 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a market capitalization of $67.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $245.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $232.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.97%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GD. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $272.80.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

