Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. Has $371,000 Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,902 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. MAS Advisors LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the first quarter worth about $233,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 29,221.5% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 268,292 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 267,377 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 41,652 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,380,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Union Pacific by 9.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its stake in Union Pacific by 107.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 13,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 7,073 shares in the last quarter. 77.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of UNP opened at $210.21 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $129.24 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $205.24 and a 200-day moving average of $213.86. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $183.70 and a one year high of $278.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The railroad operator reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $6.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.41 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 56.68% and a net margin of 28.95%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.39%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $207.00 to $204.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Benchmark dropped their price target on Union Pacific to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $222.28.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, Director Teresa Finley acquired 1,380 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $188.26 per share, with a total value of $259,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,798.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

