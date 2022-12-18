Wrapped Everscale Market Capitalization Achieves $55.91 Million (WEVER)

Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on December 18th. One Wrapped Everscale token can now be bought for approximately $0.0326 or 0.00000195 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Wrapped Everscale has traded down 8.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped Everscale has a market cap of $55.91 million and $26,691.52 worth of Wrapped Everscale was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Everscale Token Profile

Wrapped Everscale’s launch date was May 7th, 2020. Wrapped Everscale’s total supply is 2,070,918,654 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,714,728,975 tokens. Wrapped Everscale’s official Twitter account is @everscale_net. The official message board for Wrapped Everscale is blog.everscale.network. Wrapped Everscale’s official website is everscale.network. The Reddit community for Wrapped Everscale is https://reddit.com/r/everscale/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped Everscale Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Everscale (WEVER) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Everscale platform. Wrapped Everscale has a current supply of 2,070,870,161 with 1,714,680,478 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped Everscale is 0.03346724 USD and is down -0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $63,110.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everscale.network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Everscale directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Everscale should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped Everscale using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

